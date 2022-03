WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic will be held at the West Springfield Senior Center on Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for eligible persons over the age of 5. Registration is not needed but appointments can be made here.

The Senior Center is located at 128 Park Street in West Springfield. For more information, call 413-301-9327 or email: covid@tows.org.