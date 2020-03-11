Westfield State University cancelling in-person classes due to coronavirus

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University has joined the University of Massachusetts, Amherst College, and Mount Holyoke College in cancelling in-person classes due to the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Westfield State President Ramon Torrechila announced Thursday that “on-ground” academic courses and classes will be cancelled for the week of March 16-20, and that all classes will be moved online for the week of March 23-27.

All other university operations will continue during those weeks, though a final determination about sporting events has not been made.

Information for residential students will be sent out in an email by noon on Thursday.

Torrechila noted that there are no suspected cases of the coronavirus on the Westfield State campus, and that no student or employee is awaiting test results, to their knowledge.

