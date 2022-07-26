CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Centers for Disease Control said the Omicron subvariant, known as BA.5, now makes up 80 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the United States but what makes this subvariant different from others?

According to the University of California Davis, this is the most easily transmissible variant to date.

Taking a look at COVID-19 cases locally, on Tuesday Baystate Health reported 85 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, two in critical care. That’s up by 30 patients from last month, however with fewer in critical care.

Experts say the most recent subvariants are better at getting around vaccines and antibodies than the original Omicron variant. President Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has both the vaccine and both booster shots. However the White House believes he was infected with the BA.5 subvariant.

Doctor Vin Gupta, Pulmonologist and NBC News Medical Analyst, said “The vaccines, even against serious illness are not as effective. Their effectiveness about four months out, even for your booster, does go down.”

According to the CDC, western and central Massachusetts remain in the green risk, which means low risk of COVID-19 transmission. The symptoms for BA.5 include fever, runny nose, coughing, sore throat, headaches, muscle pain and fatigue.