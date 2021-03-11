What to expect: Coronavirus symptoms day by day

(WWLP) – It has now been over a year since the coronavirus outbreak and it can affect everyone differently so it’s important to know and track your symptoms if you have contracted COVID-19.

According to the CDC, anyone can have mild to severe symptoms and some people can be asymptomatic and have no symptoms at all. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from the virus.

A wide range of symptoms has been reported from people who have had COVID-19. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The following is the most current list of COVID-19 symptoms according to the CDC:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The following are emergency warning signs and people experiencing them should seek emergency medical care immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

The CDC says these lists are not a list of all possible symptoms and if you are experiencing any other symptoms you should call your medical provider.

Some COVID patients have even experienced a rash-like inflammation of the toes. According to Dawn Davis, a dermatologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., COVID toes mimic a well-known ailment called pernio which is skin sores or bumps that appear after exposure to cold.

Symptoms include redness, purple discoloration, and “papular spots of hemorrhage,” in which blood leaks into the surrounding tissue. It can be itchy and burn as well.

Clinics in Nashville also reported that some younger COVID-19 patients in their 20s and 30s have been suffering from debilitating migraines, something they haven’t found a medication that works for yet.

The CDC says the virus has a median incubation time of four to five days which is about the average amount of time it takes for symptoms to develop. If you have COVID-19 or think you may have it the CDC recommends following these ten steps:

Stay home Monitor your symptoms Get rest and stay hydrated Call a healthcare provider and tell them you have or may have COVID-19 For medical emergencies, call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that you have or may have COVID-19 Cover your cough and sneezes Wash your hands often Stay in a specific room and away from other people as best you can Avoid sharing personal items Clean all surfaces

Anyone can get COVID-19 and although those older and with certain medical conditions are at a higher risk, everyone should follow the CDC guidelines of preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, getting the vaccine if you are eligible, staying at home as much as possible, and staying 6 feet from others.