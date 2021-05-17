When are masks mandates lifting in each New England state?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the indoor mask order lifting in Massachusetts on May 29th, 22News is taking a look at what the rest of New England is doing when it comes to mask wearing.

Connecticut’s government announced that starting Wednesday, following the CDC’s recommendations, fully vaccinated people will not have to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

In Rhode Island, masks are not required for fully vaccinated people in most public settings starting Tuesday, with most restrictions lifting on May 21st. Vermont lifted their indoor mask mandates last Friday. Maine will lift their indoor masks mandate on May 24th. New Hampshire had already lifted their indoor mask mandate prior to the CDC’s announcement.

“We have a lot of customers who are just coming out now. We had a customer last week who this is the first time leaving their house,” said Carrie Phimvongsa, Manager of Country Diner in Enfield.

Private businesses, however, are still allowed to require masks on their property.

“What we’re afraid of is after lifting some of the barrier, adding a few more tables, they’re already going to be nervous enough. So, we’re going to encourage our staff, encourage our customers, just for the comfort of everybody to wear they’re masks when they’re up and walking around. We’re not going to refuse anyone service if they don’t,” said Phimvongsa.

“I’ve actually been impressed with the way people have been wearing their masks. They’ve become very routine for people now,” said Bill Hamel, who has been fully vaccinated. “What will really be weird, or really be nice, will be seeing smiles again!”

The CDC still advises unvaccinated people to wear masks continuously and social distance. They say if the COVID-19 cases get worse in the U-S, they may roll back the guidance for fully vaccinated people.