“When the pandemic started, they ignored it” – prison officer resigns over PPE

(KSHB/NBC News) After 15 years, a sergeant at Kansas’ Lansing Correctional Facility is calling it quits, saying the lack of personal protection equipment for employees and inmates was the final straw.

“When the pandemic started, they ignored it,” David Carter said Thursday.

Carter worked as a correctional officer at the facility.

On Wednesday, Carter submitted his resignation letter, effective immediately. In the letter, Carter wrote about the recent atmosphere that he says puts staff members in danger.

Carter said the facility’s response to the pandemic was slow and ineffective.

“They just pretended nothing would happen and hoped it would go away, I suppose,” he said.

In his 15 years, Carter said he was always encouraged to wear gloves. However, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said protective equipment was distributed but quickly ran out.

“We were given cloth masks handmade by inmates and sewing machines,” Carter said.

Carter also said a recent riot at the facility started due to the lack of PPE for inmates.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3aT2xEJ