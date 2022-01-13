When will COVID-19 peak?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- With this surge in COVID-19 cases you may be wondering when it will peak. So we wanted to find out what experts are saying. 22News took a look at what different reports are showing.

COVID-19 cases are higher than what we saw last January when it reached it’s peak. But where we see COVID-19 cases reaching their peak this time around it depends on who you ask.

Massachusetts seeing a slight dip in the numbers this week. Confirmed new cases from the state’s department of health were down on the 10th and 11, with the positivity rate also down slightly to 21 point 6 percent. But have we reached the peak in cases?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Chief White House medical advisor said: “I would hope, I can’t predict accurately because no one can, but I would hope by the time we get to the fourth week in January, end of the third week, beginning of the fourth week, that we will start seeing this coming down.”

When it comes to Massachusetts – predictions are not all on the same page. The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates cases will continue to go up in the next week and a half. Peaking around 53,000 cases per day.

On the other side of things – Wastewater data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority shows a significant drop looking at COVID-19 detected in Boston sewage.

Meantime efforts continue to get people vaccinated and boosted like this clinic at Springfield JCC.

Seth Stutman Marketing & Membership Director, Springfield JCC told us:

“So about 67 people have registered in advance already. So many more people have called this morning saying that they want to come. It’s just so exciting to be able to help move forward this community effort so that everyone can get vaccinated.”

And getting vaccinated and boosted health experts said can greatly reduce the severity if you get it which could keep more people out of the hospital.