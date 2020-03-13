Will a travel ban limit the spread of coronavirus?

Breaking News
CDC confirms 12 additional coronavirus cases in Massachusetts Friday, total 18
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The travel ban aims to limit the spread of coronavirus on international flights.

The ban includes 26 countries in Europe which encompass major cities such as Paris and Madrid. But it excludes the United Kingdom and places Ireland.

The White House has clarified that all U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents, and their families members who are currently traveling in Europe are exempt from the travel ban.

It’s unclear whether they will need to undergo enhanced screening at U.S. airports when they return to the country.

There has been no mention so far of applying bans on those traveling from the U.S. to Europe.

The ban will not include imports of goods from the banned countries, those will continue to come in normally.

