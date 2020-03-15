Wind Creek closing voluntarily for 24 hours after patron tests positive for coronavirus

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WKRG) – Wind Creek will close all of its properties Sunday at 6 a.m. for a 24 hour deep cleaning after a visitor who stayed at Wind Creek Resort in Wetumpka last month tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All properties will reopen Monday at 6 a.m and will follow the “social distancing” practice.
