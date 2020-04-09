1  of  4
Wiping out the shortage

Coronavirus

by: WOWT's Roger Hamer

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWT/NBC News)  Toilet paper has become a highly sought after item during the coronavirus pandemic, and sometimes it is difficult to find.

One Omaha, Nebraska company has stepped up production to help meet demand.

“The demand across the country has made such a shortage that no one has ever seen before,” Outlook Nebraska Director of operations Brad Sheets said.

Toilet paper production at Outlook Nebraska is up from 30 tons daily to 50 tons each day. That’s nearly 200,000 rolls of toilet paper.

The vast majority of that goes to government and military contracts, but they’ve increased their output to make more for the civilian market.

