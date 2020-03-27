WV DHHR announces 27 new cases; total positive count rises to 76

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count at 76.

According to a press release from the DHHR, new cases were identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Raleigh, Upshur and Wood counties.

DHHR officials stated that the state breakdown of cases by county are:

Four individuals from Berkeley County

Four from Harrison County

Five from Jackson County

Four from Jefferson County

15 from Kanawha County

One from Logan County

Two from Marion County

Three from Marshall County

One from Mason County

Two from Mercer County

24 from Monongalia County

One from Ohio County

One from Preston County

Two from Putnam County

Two from Raleigh County

Two from Tucker County

One from Upshur County

Two from Wood County

According to the DHHR, following surveillance from several identified cases, the official case count changed for Ohio and Preston counties by one less each than originally reported as those cases were found to not be the county of residence of these individuals.

As of March 26, 2020, at 9:30 p.m., The DHHR totals are that 1,855 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 76 positive, 1,779 negative and 43 tests pending at state lab, according to the DHHR.

Since COVID-19 is a new disease, DHHR officials explained, it is newly reportable to West Virginia’s public health system. Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR.

Officials with the DHHR explained that commercial, or private labs are also required to report test results to the DHHR. However, the release stated, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent.

According to the DHHR, only the DHHR’s state lab has consistently reported all its negative results and pending tests. Officials with the DHHR explained that it is working with its public and private partners to ensure all required information is properly reported.