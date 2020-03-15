WVa remains only state without confirmed COVID-19 case

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of the morning of March 14, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia, making it the only state without a positive case.
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Friday that 31 state residents have received testing for the coronavirus. Results came back negative for 26 while five are currently pending.
As a precaution and an effort to help prevent the spreading of the virus, the governor will close all schools in the Mountain State, beginning Monday. He is also urging residents to avoid out-of-state travel and large gatherings.
Locally, Belmont County confirmed it’s first two cases on Friday and the PA Department of Health is also reporting one positive case in Washington County.
For updates on pending COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, please visit the website of the state’s Health and Human Resources Department.
Also, visit the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for up-to-date information and guidelines.
