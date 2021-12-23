Yale University delays spring semester amid COVID-19 resurgence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WWLP) – Yale is making changes to its spring calendar in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

The spring semester will be delayed by one week and the first few weeks of classes will be conducted online. This means that the spring semester will begin on January 25 instead of January 18.

Additionally, the recent resurgence will impact spring break, causing it to be shortened by a week to allot the necessary time for the changes.

Most recently, Yale University officials moved final exams back online this semester due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The University said they haven’t directly experienced an increase in cases like other universities have, but they wanted to allow students the option to go home early. Some professors offered remote exams at their scheduled times while others offered make-up exams or alternative methods for completing during the fall semester.

Harvard University has also announced that it will return to remote learning for the first few weeks of 2022 as infection concerns grow in the face of the omicron variant.

The Ivy League institution told students and staff that it would spend the first three weeks of January returning to online courses.