Yellowstone National Park begins partial reopening

(KULR/NBC News) Yellowstone National Park opened to visitors Monday for the first time since the park shutdown in late March.

Only entrances to Wyoming were open, however. park officials are still planning with Montana and Idaho to open other entrances when those states allow.

Park officials say the number of visitors coming into Yellowstone’s east entrance in Wyoming was about average for an opening day. East Entrance Supervisor Brian Perry says about 300 cars came in during the first three hours. He expected 500 by day’s end.

Commercial buses are not allowed in the park yet.

Handouts and signs cautioned people to wear face coverings in crowded areas, and stay six feet away from other people on boardwalks and trails.

