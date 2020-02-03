Your chances of getting the flu are greater than contracting coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are now 11 confirmed U.S. cases of the coronavirus including one in Massachusetts. Health officials are calling it a global health emergency.

Your chances of getting the flu are much higher than contracting the coronavirus if you haven’t been vaccinated for it yet. There are thousands of cases of the coronavirus in China and more than 300 people have died, but the flu has killed 8,000 people in the U.S. this flu season alone.

LATEST: An interactive map of the Coronavirus

According to health experts, unless you have been to the Hubei Chinese province or had close contact with someone who visited there recently, your chances of getting coronavirus are extremely low.

Springfield’s AFC Urgent Care Physician Assistant, Louise Cardellina in Springfield said the flu is by far the bigger American health threat.

“They come in saying I think I have the flu. Well, we’ve seen 10 people so far this morning that came back positive for the flu so it’s out there and it’s pretty rapid.” Louise Cardellina, Springfield AFC Urgent Care Physician Assistant

The signs and symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to the flu, but Cardellina said coughing and shortness of breath tend to be more common symptoms for the coronavirus.

Nasal congestion is typically only a flu symptom.