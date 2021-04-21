Counseling center teams up with Holyoke Boys and Girls Club to provide mental health services

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – River Valley Counseling Center has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holyoke to provide mental health services to their school-aged members.

Clinical services will be offered during the day hours while students are engaged in academic learning at the Club… as well as during their after-school program.

Individual and small group support will be provided to address social and emotional needs.

Conor Bevan of the Boys and Girls Club said this will provide support for the kids as they return to school during the pandemic.

Bevan said, “So the pandemic really exacerbated all of the issues that the youth are having. What this is going to do is give our organization and our kids that extra support system that they desperately need in order to thrive.”

RVCC staff will also offer professional development opportunities to the Boys and Girls Club staff.