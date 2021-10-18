COVID-19, other fever causing infections could cause fertility problems

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Infertility is one of the reasons given by some to not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Health experts say there is no evidence of the vaccine causing fertility problems but getting severely sick from COVID-19 could have an adverse impact.

While research is still ongoing on how the disease affects the reproductive organs, one study suggests that the coronavirus has the potential to bind to the cells in the reproductive organs.

CDC: COVID-19 Vaccines for People Who Would Like to Have a Baby

Dr. Cynthia K Sites, an MD in Gynecology, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Women’s Health at Baystate Health says it’s the fever that comes with COVID and other similar infections like the flu that could potentially cause fertility problems.

“COVID-19 would certainly fit that description,” said Dr. Sites. “COVID symptoms, in particular fever, can be an issue. Anything that would cause fever can affect at least temporarily, semen production and sperm parameters. The same is true for women. Sometimes infections can affect ovulation and temporarily suppress fertility.”

Dr. Sites adds that the safest way to have a baby during the pandemic is to be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the CDC, pregnant women with COVID-19 have a 70% increased risk of death compared to nonpregnant women with COVID.

The latest CDC data show only 31 percent of pregnant women in the U.S. are vaccinated against COVID.