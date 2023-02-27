CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Get Boosted program in Massachusetts has been extended through March 31 this year.

The clinics below will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots through the month of March, no ID or health insurance are required. These clinics will also be offering $75 gift cards to local retailers. All family members can receive gift cards and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

If you are unsure about when you are available for another booster, you can call 2-1-1 (or 1-877-211-6277) and press 1.

Chicopee

March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry Clinic (170 Pendexter Ave)

March 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Chicopee Council on Aging (5 W. Main Street)

Holyoke

March 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Holyoke Public Library (250 Chestnut Street)

March 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – The Care Center (24 Cabot St)

March 23 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (485 Appleton St)

Lee

March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Tri-Town Health Department (45 Railroad St)

Springfield

March 1, March 8, March 15, March 22, March 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Mary Mother of Hope Church (840 Page Blvd)

March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23, March 30 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Springfield Technology Park (1 Federal Street)

March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23, March 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Indian Orchard Citizen’s Council (117 Main St)

March 7, March 14, March 21, March 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – East Springfield Neighborhood Council (1437 Carew Street)

West Springfield