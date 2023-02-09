CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been concerns over whether more young adults experience heart complications post-covid.

Studies have shown covid-19 can cause inflammatory responses leading to the weakening of the heart. Even though these responses are what your body needs to fight infection, people can still have too much of an inflammatory response. Therefore, it will affect tissue it shouldn’t be like the heart.

The American Heart Association says those infected with covid before receiving a vaccine, were 11 times more at risk for developing heart diseases such as cardiomyopathy, viral cardiomyopathy, and myocarditis. However, the risk is cut in half if a person was infected after being administered a covid vaccine.

Dr. Steven Weinsier, the Chief of Cardiology at Cooley Dickinson Hospital told 22News, “young adults can get these Cardiomyothaphies, and every once in a while there is a run in a community. It’s not always coronavirus, other viruses can trigger it. Where it causes this inflammatory response where we see young people get what is called carditis, where it’s inflammation in the center of the heart. Chest pain and shortness of breath.”

Dr. Weinsier says he hasn’t seen a major rise in Massachusetts and that getting the booster and vaccine can lower your chances of disease. Since usually after a year of having covid, adults both old and young are at high risk.