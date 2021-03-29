Daily testing for COVID-19 at Eastfield Mall continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – AMR is reminding people of the importance of regular COVID-19 testing, especially as cases continue to increase in the state.

Daily testing is continuing at the “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall. No appointments are necessary, but it is encouraged to register in advance for faster testing.

Testing is available on a drive through only basis, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“Many people do not have symptoms and believe that’s the reason why they shouldn’t get tested for that reason. Unfortunately, that’s the reason you should get tested. You are unwillingly carrying the virus and spreading it not knowing it’s going to other people more vulnerable than you,” said Patrick Leonardo, AMR Operations Manager for Western Massachusetts.

The AMR testing site will be closed on Easter Sunday, and resume the following Monday.