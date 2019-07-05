Dangers of exercising in hot weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over-exerting yourself during this hot weather can have serious consequences.

Dr. Ira Helfand tells his Springfield Family Care Medical Center patients the intense heat presents challenges to those who take the damaging effects of this hot weather too lightly.

“The worst thing that can happen to you is to end up with heat stroke. It’s a combination of dehydration and actually, your body overheats and people can die from heat stroke,” said Helfand.

Bicycle enthusiast Bob Robinson of Springfield spends long hours riding in the heat. But he adheres to a plan to keep from losing his cool.

“I have a route planned out and at all these places I can get water, I drink about four or five of these and go about 20 miles or so,” said Robinson.

What once constituted stamina is now known as living dangerously. No one exercises in this hot weather without keeping a supply of water handy. Angela Bargalla won’t leave home for a brisk walk through Forest Park without her means of instant hydration.

“About three months ago honestly, I decided to take care of myself a little better, realizing water was very important more than soda, juices, things like that.”

But as Dr. Ira Helfand points out, people with heart disease or a chronic respiratory condition are advised to stay clear of physical exertion during this weather.