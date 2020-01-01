Dealing and coping with stress

NEW YORK (CNN) – It affects everyone, whether it’s age, gender or socio-economic status, we all feel stress.

Stress is your body’s reaction to a trigger or experience. But you don’t have to let it ruin your day or life.

The National Institute of Mental Health has five things you should know about stress.

It affects everyone! There are different types and they can all affect your physical and mental health.

Stress can come from something routine like school or work. Perhaps a sudden negative change. It can also present itself as traumatic stress from a horrific event.

In some cases, stress can trigger our fight or flight instincts. In other instances, it can motivate you when completing an important task.

Chronic stress can be debilitating.

When your body is in a constant state of stress, sometimes it can be challenging to reach normal levels.

Eventually, chronic stress can contribute to problems life heart disease, high blood pressure, and mental health disorder.

Be observant of our body’s response

Talk to a health care provider

Get regular exercise

Partake in a relaxing activity

Write down your goals and priorities

Stay connected to others

You don’t have to tough it out

Stress, especially prolonged stress, can lead to serious mental health conditions, suicidal thoughts, or substance abuse.

Find a professional who can guide you through and help relieve some of the symptoms.