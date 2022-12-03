(WWLP) – Saturday, December 3rd is recognized as the “International Day of Persons with Disabilities”. This annual observance was certified in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 47/3.

According to the United Nations the world population is up to over eight billion people, with over one billion living with some form of disability. That is more than 15% of the worlds overall population.

The day is honored across the world to raise awareness and advocate for an inclusive society. The U.N. reports that people with disabilities have higher rates of poverty due to a lack of services available to them, and are at a much higher risk of violence caused by stigma, discrimination, and lack of social support.

For helpful links and other disability resources you can visit the state of Massachusetts website.