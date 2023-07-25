LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A life-saving device was installed at Whitney Park in Ludlow.
KEVS Foundation donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and lock box for the field house on Whitney Playground located at 167 Howard St. The device is accessible to the public for those suffering a cardiac emergency.
KEVS Foundation is named for Kevin Major, a 19-year-old from Westfield who died in 2011 after suffering from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy while swimming in Congamond Lake in Southwick. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick and can become obstructive.
Kevin Major’s mom, Susan Canning is the director and founder of KEVS Foundation who has since been raising money for CPR training, purchasing AED units, and screening hundreds of young people for possible heart problems. Susan Canning said it’s particularly important for active athletes to be educated on sudden cardiac arrest.
“We are extremely grateful to the KEVS Foundation for their generous donation to the Town of Ludlow,” said Town Administrator Strange. “This device will be available for the public to access and will help provide immediate medical attention to those who are suffering from an emergency.”
“An AED helps save lives and I am thankful we are able to have this in our community,” said Fire Chief Pease. “As always, in the event of an emergency we encourage residents to call 911. However, this device will be extremely useful as residents and community members can now begin life-saving efforts while first responders are on their way to the scene.”
