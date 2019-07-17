Dept. of Public Health discusses closure of intensive care units with Baystate

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health now has to come up with a plan that will explain how they will keep the ICU’s open. Baystate had planned to close the intensive care units at its Baystate Wing in Palmer and Baystate Noble in Westfield.

Baystate Health had planned to convert the ICU beds to medical or surgical beds instead. But the Department of Public Health ruled that the ICU’s are necessary to preserve critical care access to to the surrounding areas.

In a statement to 22News, Baystate Health said they are committed to providing access to the highest quality of care for patients.

22News spoke with the Massachusetts Nurses Association, who have been advocating to keep the ICU’s open. They explained why they feel having the ICU opens are important.

“When you’re a critically ill patient, minutes or even seconds count,” Joe Markman of the MNA explained. “So, to be transferred or transported to Springfield, it just adds extra time that could impact your health.”

Baystate is also moving behavioral services out of Baystate Franklin, Noble, and Wing. They’ll eventually be integrated into Baystate’s new behavioral health hospital being built in Holyoke.

Baystate Health also said that no employees would be impacted by the change.