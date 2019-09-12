Differences between West Nile Virus and EEE virus

One person has now tested positive for West Nile Virus. following seven human cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

According to UMass Memorial Healthcare, the symptoms of EEE and West Nile Virus can be very similar and both can go undetected.

Symptoms come on abruptly in both, which include fever, headache, muscle, and joint aches.

But in West Nile, enlarged lymph nodes, or a rash on the chest, stomach, or back may be seen.

Now for triple-e, people can have neck stiffness, and even swelling of the brain. These symptoms should prompt you to seek medical care.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that a man in his 60s from Middlesex County is the first human case of West Nile in the state this year.

Health officials are urging residents to use bug spray, and avoid going out at dusk and dawn to protect yourselves from mosquito bites.