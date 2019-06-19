Discovery could lead To Lyme Disease treatment

(WSLS) – A Virginia Tech researcher has made a discovery that could open the door to Lyme disease treatment.

Brandon Jutras is an assistant professor of biochemistry in the university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. He’s discovered the cellular component that contributes to Lyme arthritis, a symptom that turns up in the late stages of the disease.

“We think that it may be an important molecule to consider moving forward, and that if we could prevent the patients from responding or creating this inflammatory response to this molecule, or just get rid of the molecule entirely, that these patients will get better faster,” Jutras explains.

Around 300,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2KXZWjj