Do you have the common cold or flu? Here’s how to tell

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s flu season, and if you should come down with the flu, there’s no mistaking it for the common cold.

Holyoke Medical Center Nurse Practitioner Jessica Menard compares waking up with the flu to being hit by a truck.

You’ll know its the flu and not a common cold.

“You’ll have some fatigue, fever, you’ll have a high fever, the chills, the aches, a sore throat, you might be coughing, you’ll really feel you can’t get out of bed,” said Menard.

Should you be in danger of having the flu complicate other health issues you may have, it’s wise to get medical help without delay, and as Menard points out, it’s not too late to protect yourself with a flu shot.