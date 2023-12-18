SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is in full swing but so is flu and virus season.

If you haven’t done so already health officials say now is the time to get your flu, RSV, and Covid vaccines. Dr. Armando Paez with Baystate Health told 22News that there are many safety precautions that people can take to avoid spreading these respiratory infections, he says one way is to wash your hands.

“You can also clean frequently most commonly touched door knobs, and keyboards that may also help prevent the spread of the infection,” said Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Health.

According to the State Department of Public Health, Massachusetts is about 16.9 percent vaccinated against COVID-19 and 35 percent are vaccinated against influenza. Dr. Paez says now is the time to get those vaccinations.

“The vaccination’s benefit is to prevent severe infection. If you are at risk of severe infection, elderly folks or individuals with weak immune systems, it is very important to get up to date with vaccinations,” Dr. Paez said.

If you’re feeling sick around the holidays Dr. Paez says you should stay home, contact your primary care physician, and get tested.