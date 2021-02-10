Does red wine benefit your heart?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Valentine’s day is right around the corner and many may toast to the celebration with a glass of wine. It’s a common assumption that red wine has heart health benefits… but does it?

Red wine does contain some antioxidants which has led researchers to suggest that it may protect the heart. But a local cardiologist 22News spoke with said there isn’t enough data to determine if red wine is protective and he offered this advice.

“Females should not have more than one glass a day, men no more than two a day but no more than 5 or 6 over the course of a week. Moderate doses of alcohol, the verdict is till out. But occasionally things like Valentine’s day you wanna have a glass or two go for it.” Dr. Haider

If you have more of a sweet tooth and opt for chocolate the American Heart Association suggests dark chocolate. Dark chocolates can be high in flavonoids which is associated with lower risk of heart disease, again everything in moderation.