DPH: 10 additional vaping-related illnesses reported in Massachusetts

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a salesman at a vape shop exhales while using an e-cigarette in Maine. On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 530 confirmed and probable cases have been reported from 38 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – 10 more cases of vaping-associated pulmonary injury have been reported by State Public Health Officials on Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, there are now a total of 29 cases, 10 confirmed and 19 probable sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the 29 cases reported to the CDC, 15 of the patients are female and 14 are male; 25 of the patients were hospitalized as a result of their illness.

According to the DPH, an ingredient found in marijuana, vaping tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), was reported in 20 of the 29 cases. 13 reported using THC only, seven reported THC and nicotine and eight reported vaping nicotine only.

Nine cases were under the age of 20, seven were between the ages of 20 and 29, seven were between the ages of 30 and 49 and six cases were over the age of 50.

“We don’t know what specifically is causing the lung injuries in these cases, but we do know the one thing they have in common is the use of e-cigarettes or vaping. We continue to work with our federal partners to share what we are learning and gain a better understanding of this disease.” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH said in a news release sent to 22News

According to state health officials, nearly 1,300 lung injury cases associated with using e-cigarette or vaping products have been reported to the CDC from 49 states, the District of Columbia, and 1 U.S. territory since October 8.26 deaths have been confirmed in 21 states.

All patients have reported a history of using an e-cigarette or vaping product. No single product has been linked to all cases of vaping related lung injury.

It’s been almost a month since Governor Charlie Baker announced a four-month statewide ban on sales of all vaping products in Massachusetts.

Vaping related coverage: