DPH: 10th human case of EEE, second death confirmed

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health has confirmed a 10th human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Bristol County and the second death in Massachusetts.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a man in his 70’s from Bristol County was infected with the virus and has died. Two people have now died from EEE.

Public Health Officials have also confirmed a man in his 50’s from Plymouth County has been infected with West Nile Virus making him the second human case in Massachusetts.

That puts 35 communities now at critical risk, 40 at high risk, and 128 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts. Click here for an updated map of the state’s current risk levels.

Recent cooler weather won’t be enough to see decline in mosquitoes

“We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The unusually warm weather expected this weekend will increase outdoor activity among people and mosquitoes. It is absolutely essential that people take steps to avoid being bitten by a mosquito.” –Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH

There have also been eight confirmed cases of EEE this year in animals in Massachusetts: seven horses and a goat.

EEE is rare but can become serious and potentially fatal to people of all ages. State health officials continue to remind residents to take proper precautions to prevent mosquito bites. Click here on how to protect yourself and your family from the virus.

There will be aerial sprayings for mosquitoes Friday night and through the weekend in parts of Bristol and Plymouth counties.