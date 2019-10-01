DPH: Five additional vaping-related illnesses reported in Massachusetts

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – State Public Health Officials reported five additional cases of vaping-associated pulmonary injury on Monday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, two cases were confirmed and three are probable, bringing the total in Massachusetts to 10. Out of the 10, five are confirmed and five are probable.

State health officials said among the 10 confirmed and probable cases, 50 percent of the patients are under the age of 20, 30 percent are between the ages of 40 and 49, and 20 percent are between the ages of 20 and 39.

Seven of the ten cases in Massachusetts are female and eight out of the ten have been hospitalized. The state has received 83 reports of suspected vaping related pulmonary cases since September 11.

This comes after Governor Charlie Baker announced a public health emergency and a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products in Massachusetts last week.

“While no one has pinpointed the exact cause of this outbreak of illness, we do know that vaping and e-cigarettes are the common thread and are making people sick. The information we’re gathering about cases in Massachusetts will further our understanding of vaping-associated lung injury, as well as assist our federal partners.” – Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel

According to the DPH, an ingredient found in marijuana, vaping tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), was reported in half of the ten cases and vaping THC and nicotine were reported in 40 percent of the cases. Vaping nicotine was reported in the remaining 10 percent of cases.