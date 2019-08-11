DPH: Protect yourself from mosquitoes, risk level for EEE “critical” in parts of Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Mosquitoes are a common nuisance this time of year.

“Most nights, I get eaten alive. I put on a lot of bug spray,” Leah Shea of Westfield said.

They’re annoying, and some are dangerous.

A human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE, has been confirmed in a 60-year old man from southern Plymouth County, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

This is the first human case in Massachusetts since 2013.

EEE is a mosquito borne illness that’s rare, serious, and potentially deadly. The DPH is now urging people to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

Using bug spray with DEET, and wearing long-sleeved clothing can help keep the bugs from biting.

Although no one in western Massachusetts has tested positive for the virus, one man told 22News, the mosquitoes are really bad this year even when he wears bug spray.

“Mosquitoes are everywhere this time of year,” said Thomas Sfreddo. “When I try and go fishing down at the Connecticut River, they bother me.”

The DPH said it’s a good idea to avoid outdoor activities during dusk and dawn, and remove any standing water in the yard.

The DPH has raised the risk level for EEE to “critical” in nine communities in the southeastern part of the state.