SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A drive-thru vaccine clinic is being held in South Hadley on Tuesday.

According to the Town of South Hadley, on October 10th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., drivers can stop at the Beers & Story parking lot located at 646 Newton Street for the flu, COVID-19, the new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Prevnar 20 (pneumonia) and Herpes Zoster (shingles) vaccines.

Appointments are not necessary. According to CDC guidance, it is acceptable to receive 2 or more of these different vaccines at the same time.