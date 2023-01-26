SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The tragedy taking place Duxbury is highlighting the need for a discussion of the importance of mental heath and the screening for postpartum disorders in new mothers.

There is a spectrum of post partum mental health issues that start with the mild baby blues and go all the way to very serious post partum psychosis. About 15 percent of women experience postpartum depression, which is often marked with moods swings and tearful episodes.

Postpartum psychosis is more rare, mothers experience delusions, obsessive thoughts about the baby, even paranoia. Postpartum psychosis is dangerous and requires emergency intervention.

“The key thing is is to be evaluated and for people around you to umm see the warning signs and help the mother get into appropriate treatment. nobody needs to suffer in silence,” said Stuart Anfang, Vice Chair of Psychiatry at Baystate Health.

Dr. Anfang said if a parent is experiencing sadness to reach out to a primary care, OBGYN or pediatrician for help. Family members should keep a careful eye on new mothers, watching for signs including isolation, not caring for ones self and irritability. There are resources for help.

If you need help, the Postpartum Support International helpline, which you can call or text, is available at 800-944-4773. You can also contact the Postpartum Support of Massachusetts at 866-472-1897 or email psiofmass@gmail.com. Mass.gov also have information available for those in need of support.