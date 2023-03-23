MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) — While we saw vaping gain in popularity over the years, 22News takes a look into how that has changed since regulations went into effect in 2019.

One in four young people use e-cigarettes daily, that’s according to the FDA, showing this is still a problem.

“We were seeing a spike for the first few years. We were really concerned about that. And we’ve certainly seen some declines since flavors were banned,” explained the Coalition Coordinator for the Greenfield Safe Schools, Safe Streets Coalition, Ilana Gerjuoy.

She said that vaping remains a concern when it comes to teens. As local trends show, many are still using e-cigarettes. Gerjuoy added that many start as a way to de-stress, however it actually has the opposite effect.

According to Doctor Matthew Sadof at Baystate Medical Center, vape pens are more dangerous than cigarettes, “It’s poisonous and that very often kids get so addicted to these vaping pens that they have to wake up several times a night just to vape.”

The Monson Fire Department said they’ve actually had to respond to calls because of vaping.

“They’re coming up with these respiratory conditions, maybe it’s just shortness of breath, chest pain, difficulty breathing,” said Monson Fire Department Captain Lisa Hamill, “We’re more aware of it now and we know the questions to ask to kind of get to the root of the problem. But, it’s definitely a more prevalent problem that we’re seeing.”

School councilors and nurses may have resources available to kids looking to quit. If you would like to quit vaping, you can find resources online at the Mass.gov Preventing Tobacco page, or you can head to the My Life My Quit website created to help Massachusetts teens quit smoking and vaping.

A free, anonymous text messaging program is also available for tips to quit, just text DITCHVAPE to 88709.