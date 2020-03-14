Easing anxiety over coronavirus concerns

1  of  100
Closings and Delays
Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Bethany Assembly of God-Agawam Boys & Girls Club Family Center Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center Congregational Church of South Hadley Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Public Library Chicopee Public Schools Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Epiphany-Wilbraham Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Christ United Methodist - Northampton Church of Christ Congregational-Granby Easthampton Public Schools Edwards Church Northampton Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Evangelical Covenant Church Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Church of Deerfield First Church of Monson First Cong. Church of Huntington First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Hadley First Congregational Church of Shelburne First Congregational Church of Southampton First Congregational Church-Amherst First Lutheran Church-Holyoke Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church-Amherst Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Schoolage Program LifePoint Church-Chicopee Lilly Library Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Second Congregational Church-Palmer Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Peter & St. Casimir Parish-Westfield St. Rose de Lima Parish St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Trinity United Methodist Church Union 38 School United Congregational Church of Conway Valley West School Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School Westhampton UCC White Oak School Wilbraham United Church Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Easing anxiety over coronavirus concerns

News

by: Madisen Keavy, WATE

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As more information is learned regarding the coronavirus pandemic, feelings of stress and anxiety about the virus can take a toll on mental health.

We consulted an expert to better understand what can be done to ease coronavirus anxiety.

Social Media

Experts say to ease worries about COVID-19, especially when the images and facts seem overwhelming, it’s best to take a break and step back.

While it is important to stay informed, experts say not to let your fear keep you from living your life.

Shopping

One of the ways you’ve likely taken action is trying to buy supplies.

Empty shelves at stores across the country and locally are a telling sign of growing concern and fear over the coronavirus; with some trying to combat their fear by buying toilet paper and stocking up on cleaning supplies.

“Because we don’t know what to expect when you’re experiencing anxiety … our mind, our thoughts are, ‘I’m not sure what this will look like’ to buy items that could help with potential concerns,” said licensed clinical social worker Shannon Dow.

Routine

There are a few things to do to ease or prevent anxiety – by taking control of daily actions.

Stick to a routine – fear of the unknown can contribute to stress and anxiety. By keeping a routine schedule, there is more of a sense of control.

Take short breaks – go for a walk, read a book, listen to music – do things that are relaxing during those breaks.

Stay connected – especially to people you care about. Keep in mind that everyone responds to stress differently.

Information

Get your information from a reliable news source. That way, you know the information you’re taking in is correct and up to date.

MORE: Coronavirus Information Page | WATE

Additionally, experts say checking in with ourselves is most important when feeling overwhelmed — and knowing what’s best for you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories