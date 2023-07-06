WASHINGTON , D.C. (WWLP)– Some cannabis edibles sellers are being warned to stop marketing their products in packaging similar to products that are marketed to children.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Federal Drug Administration (FDA) have sent cease and desist letters to companies that use packaging that mimics popular kids snacks and candy, requesting them to stop.

Edible cannabis like gummies, cookies, candies, and chips have cannabis that’s derived from marijuana or hemp. Some of these foods have Delta-8 THC, which is a part of cannabis that causes psychoactive and intoxicating effects ― and can have significant health effects on both adults and children.

“Marketing edible THC products that can be easily mistaken by children for regular foods is reckless and illegal,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Companies must ensure that their products are marketed safely and responsibly, especially when it comes to protecting the well-being of children.”

The agencies sent letters to the following companies: 1) Delta Munchies LLC (Los Angeles, California); 2) Exclusive Hemp Farms (Gilroy, California) and Etienne-DuBois, LLC/Oshipt (Henrico, Virginia); 3) North Carolina Hemp Exchange, LLC, dba NC Hemp Shoppe (Raleigh, North Carolina; 4) Dr. Smoke, LLC, aka Dr. S, LLC (Kansas City, Missouri); 5) Nikte’s Wholesale, LLC(Albuquerque, New Mexico); and 6) The Haunted Vapor Room (Franklin, New Jersey).

Calls to poison control centers about accidental cannabis ingestion have increased, especially in states where cannabis is legal. Younger children are especially at risk, and the FDA recommends keeping Delta-8 THC products out of reach of children and pets. If you, or someone in your household, uses edible cannabis products:

Keep cannabis edibles separate from other foods in the original packaging.

Child-proof cabinets and drawers when storing these products, just as you would household cleaning and laundry items.

Completely close the packaging after each use, and immediately store it in a safe location away from children.

Talk to family and friends about keeping a safe environment for kids.

To learn more, read 5 Things to Know about Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol – Delta-8 THC | FDA