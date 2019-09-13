Eighth human case of EEE confirmed, spraying set for Hampden, Hampshire County areas

BOSTON (WWLP) – Health officials have confirmed the eighth human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus infection in the eastern part of the state Friday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a man in his 50s from northeastern Bristol County has been infected with the virus.

To help lessen the chance of residents being infected, state health officials have scheduled nighttime aerial spraying for Monday, September 16 in parts of Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties, considered to be at critical or high risk for EEE.

The following local communities are scheduled to be partially or fully sprayed over the next week:

Hampden County: Brimfield, Palmer

Hampshire County: Ware

Worcester County: Brookfield, Charlton, East Brookfield, New Braintree, North Brookfield, Southbridge, Sturbridge, Warren, West Brookfield

The weather will determine if the spraying happens or not, DPH officials said. Thirty-five Massachusetts communities are now at critical risk, 38 at high risk and 120 at moderate risk for EEE.

“Even though it is September, it is still mosquito season,” said Public Health Commissioner MonicaBharel, MD, MPH. “We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”

So far in 2019, eight human cases of EEE have been confirmed in Massachusetts, as well as eight confirmed animal cases of EEE including seven horses and a goat. One human case of the West Nile Virus has been confirmed.