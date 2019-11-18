ER shutdown at medical center in Louisiana due to infectious disease scare

MONROE, La. (11/17/2019) — According to the Louisiana Office of Public Health, the emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport-Monroe Medical Center was shutdown Sunday out of an abundance of caution. A patient, who had recently traveled outside of the United States, exhibited influenza-like symptoms.

The hospital tells us they informed the Louisiana Office of Public Health, enacted their emergency protocols, and quickly determined Ebola had been ruled out as the potential issue with the patient.

Around Noon on Sunday, our news crews on scene could see hospital security, wearing masks, turning people away from the hospital’s emergency room entrance. The ER is now back open & operating normally.

At this time, there is no update on the condition of the patient in question. However, the hospital did tell NBC 10 they will continue screening and isolation of any patient who is suspected of having the disease.

Below is the full statement sent to NBC 10 from the hospital: