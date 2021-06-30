Excessive heat can be dangerous for pregnant women

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Not everyone welcomes the summer heat and some are more vulnerable than others.

There are some who don’t like this kind of weather, but some are more at risk than others. Pregnant women are especially vulnerable in hot and humid weather because they are already prone to swelling and dehydration.

Baystate Medical Center usually see’s quite a few women come into the hospital for heat-related illness. There are some ways to help keep cool if you do need to venture outside.

“Carrying a water bottle everywhere you go. and it helps if you bring a cloth and you could always wet the cloth and put it on the back of your neck, and if you have a portable fan that could make a difference,” said Dr. Heather Sankey.

Pregnant women who have a body temperature above 102.2 degrees Fahrenheit are at greater risk for heat stroke, heat exhaustion and dehydration. This doesn’t mean pregnant women should avoid the outdoors, exercising is okay when precautions are taken.