(WWLP) – With a new year comes a new opportunity to make realistic and achievable resolutions, such as cultivating positive mental health habits to empower yourself.

A news release sent by Miravista Behavioral Health Center says that in a world where perfection can sometimes overshadow the value of self-compassion, it is crucial to develop and maintain positive mental health habits and practices. According to a recent study, individuals who practice self-compassion experience lower levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. It not only promotes emotional well-being but also enhances resilience and fosters a positive self-image.

In order to cultivate positive mental health habits, Miravista Behavioral Health Center recommends the following:

Prioritize Self-Care Rituals: Resolve to incorporate daily self-care rituals into your routine. This could include activities like meditation, reading, taking a warm bath, or going for a nature walk.

Establish Healthy Boundaries: Set clear boundaries in your personal and professional life. Learn to say ‘no’ when necessary and prioritize activities that contribute positively to your well-being.

Cultivate Mindfulness and Presence: Make a commitment to being more present in the moment. Practice mindfulness through activities like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or simply taking a moment to appreciate the present.

Nurture Positive Relationships: Focus on building and strengthening positive relationships. Invest time in meaningful connections

Setting goals, creating routines, and engaging in self-care activities can serve as roadmaps to success. It’s like planting a seed that, over time, will grow into a healthy, thriving tree. With consistent effort and dedication, your mental health goals can be achieved.

Around 28% of Americans made mental health resolutions this year, according to a poll from the American Psychiatric Association. “Many see the new year as a time for a new chance, or to try something different, which is great,” said APA President Petros Levounis, M.D., M.A. “At the same time, in mental health–just like physical health–maintenance and care matter. Preserve your healthy routines, maintain your relationships with loved ones, and take good care of yourself, as well as the people around you.”

This year, the most common mental health resolutions are:

67% plan to exercise more.

49% plan to meditate.

40% plan to focus on spirituality.

35% plan to see a therapist.

31% plan to take a break from social media.

26% plan to journal.

21% plan to use a mental health app.

21% plan to see a psychiatrist.

3% plan to try something else.

