CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– This summer has seen some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded since people began keeping weather records, and more is on the way this week.

Health professionals warn of the dangers to people’s health from poor air quality and how extreme heat can cause dangerous illnesses such as heat stroke and exhaustion, especially among the elderly, very young, and people with chronic illnesses. However, extreme heat can also affect how prescription medications work and react in the body.

“Increased temperatures can affect the impact of medications,” reports Dr. Negar Beheshti, Chief Medical Officer for MiraVista Behavioral Health Center and sister hospital, Devens-based TaraVista Behavioral Health Center. “It is important for anyone on medications, including those which may be prescribed for a mental health diagnosis, to talk with their health care provider about how extreme temperatures and exposure to sun may change how they feel, cause certain side effects and what they can do during periods of increasingly hot weather to be safe.”

Additionally, the doctor says that heat-related complications have been found to be contributing factors in deaths where alcohol poisoning and drug overdose are the underlying causes.

“People are often unaware of the threat in body temperature from heat exposure until it is too late,” she said. “However, heat-related illnesses are considered preventable through education and awareness both on the personal and community level. Staying out of direct sunlight, drinking water regularly even when not thirsty, and being aware of one’s mental health state, and getting help if needed for oneself or another are all important preventative measures.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, medications can become degraded during temperature changes. Some medications can cause heat intolerance, such as those for blood pressure, antihistamines and psychiatric medications. Store medications in a cool, dry place. If you keep them in a bathroom where you shower, leave the medicine in the original container.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a website with information on heat health awareness specifically for persons with substance abuse disorders and mental health conditions.

In extreme hot weather it is advised to drink plenty of water, avoid direct sunlight or stay inside where it is air conditioned, wear light colored loose clothing and avoid strenuous activity while outdoors.

Also, be aware of the signs of heat related illness including high body temperature over 103 degrees, fast pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea and/or vomiting, confusion, extreme weakness and fatigue, and fainting. If you or someone you know is showing any of these signs, seek medical treatment immediately.