Facebook debuts notifications for vaccine information

(WWLP/CNN) – You can find friends on Facebook and misinformation. But now Facebook is attempting to populate its network with proper fact-based information.

When you search the word “vaccine” on the Facebook website or app – this is what you get:

Source: KTIV/NBC News

Links to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention for users in the U.S. and to the World Health Organization for other parts of the world.

Similar windows are also coming to Instagram which is owned by Facebook.

The social media giant wrote in a blog post first published in March:

“We are working to tackle vaccine misinformation on Facebook by reducing its distribution and providing people with authoritative information on the topic.” Facebook

But why now?

The move comes as the number of people sickened by measles in the U.S. this year eclipses 1,200.

Earlier this year, Amazon and YouTube removed anti-vaccination documentaries. And Pinterest limited related search results to information from public health organizations.

Facebook isn’t completely removing all anti-vaccination information because it said users should be able to see both sides of the debate.