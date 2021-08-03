FDA approves antibody treatment as preventative after exposure to COVID

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

(WWLP) – If you are unvaccinated or considered at risk of getting severely sick from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, you now have the option of receiving a preventative antibody treatment.

The Federal Drug and Administration approved the treatment on Friday, for those who are unvaccinated or are immunocompromised and have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

The treatment, known as REGEN-COV, is a monoclonal antibody therapy by injection and must be given within 96 hours (about 4 days) of exposure. The FDA said this treatment is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19 and urges all who are eligible and have access to get vaccinated.

To receive REGEN-COV, you must be unvaccinated or immunocompromised with a high risk of severe disease after being exposed to an infected person. It is unclear if this antibody treatment has been distributed to hospitals across the country or if any hospitals in western Massachusetts have access to it.

This story is still developing. 22News will continue to follow this and bring you the latest.