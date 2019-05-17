FDA recalls six tattoo inks due to bacteria contamination

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The FDA has recalled six different tattoo inks because they’ve been contaminated by bacteria.

The bacteria can cause infections during the tattoo process when the ink is injected into the skin. The FDA recommends you ask and make sure your tattoo artist isn’t using any of the recalled ink.

We checked with Bang Bang Body Art in Northampton, where tattoo artists said they don’t use any of the recalled products.

They also recommended you make sure your artist has the proper certifications and training.

“We take bloodborne pathogens and CPR and a skin course because you need to be aware of all of the different skin types,” said Joy Lessposh, a tattoo artist. “Being a professional, you need at least 10,000 hours. Make sure they are certified by the health department, that they are experienced professionals.”

Click here for more information about the recalled tattoo inks.

