(WWLP) – The Food and Drug Administration did not approve a nasal spray that would have been the first needle-free alternative to injections like EpiPens.

The agency told drug maker ARS Pharmaceuticals that it needed to conduct another study on the drug, called Neffy, to support approval, the company said in a statement late Tuesday night.

The rejection came despite the agency’s advisory committee in May voting to recommend approval of the drug in children and adults.

It’s rare that the FDA does not approve drugs recommended by its committees. The company said it is going to appeal the FDA’s request for additional data.