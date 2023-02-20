AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A nationwide shortage of ADHD medications like Adderall is entering month five. Impacting those who rely on the medication to maintain their health.

The FDA says the active ingredient, amphetamine mixed salts in Adderall has been difficult to get. It also treats narcolepsy. According to the FDA shortage tracker, Brand-name Adderall is no longer officially in shortage. However, generic brands most people take, are expected to be in short supply until the spring.

“It’s just unfortunate that they have it, but drugs like Adderall help them get by on an everyday basis,” said Vincent Swiatkowski of Cape Cod. “It’s just something to help you stay focused when you need to. So, I think the fact that there is a shortage is definitely a problem.”

FDA says it is in constant communication with manufacturers. And patients should work with their healthcare professionals until supply is restored.