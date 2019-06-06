FDA testing frozen fruits for hepatitis A and norovirus

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you use frozen fruit in your smoothies, the FDA is taking extra steps to be sure the fruit is safe to eat.

The FDA has begun testing frozen berries for hepatitis A and norovirus. The sampling started in November and is expected to last for 18 months.

It was prompted by four frozen-berry-related outbreaks in U.S. between 1997 and 2016. Cooking the berries would reduce or eliminate contamination. However, you may cook the berries when you make muffins but not when you make a smoothie.

Experts say the hepatitis A and norovirus can survive for two years frozen. It could come from ill farm workers or contaminated irrigation water or surfaces, like a harvesting basket.

If you are concerned or have a compromised immune system, you could heat the frozen berries to form a puree and freeze it in ice cube trays to be used for smoothies.